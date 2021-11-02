2021 Minnesota election results roundup

Not all areas in Minnesota have elections this year, but for those that do, voters made sure to cast their ballots for city and county offices, school board candidates, school referendums, local ballot questions and more.

The mayors of both Minneapolis and St. Paul are up for reelection this year. However, most eyes were on the results of Minneapolis' three ballot questions, particularly Question 2, which has drawn national attention because it asks voters if they want to eliminate the city's police department and replace it with a public safety agency. Tuesday night, voters decided not to replace the police department.

Minneapolis Mayor

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is running for a second term, but he faces 16 challengers including community organizer Sheila Nezhad and former state representative Kate Knuth.

Minneapolis uses ranked-choice voting for its mayoral, city council and park board elections which allows voters to choose up to three candidates and rank them in their preferred order. If your first choice is eliminated during vote tabulation, your second-choice candidate gets your vote. If that candidate is later eliminated, your third choice gets your vote. Rounds of tabulation continue until one candidate reaches 50% of the vote.

Minneapolis ‘strong mayor’ ballot question

Minneapolis voters approved a proposed amendment to the city charter that would change the city's government structure to a "strong mayor" system in which the mayor is in charge of executive functions and the city council is a legislative policy-making body. Minneapolis currently has a "weak mayor" system, with the mayor and city council sharing executive powers.

Minneapolis police ballot question

Voters in Minneapolis rejected a proposed amendment to the city charter that would eliminate the city's police department and replace it will a public safety agency. The charter amendment was drafted in response to calls to defund or dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.

Minneapolis rent control ballot question

Minneapolis voters approved a proposed amendment to the city charter that would give the city council permission to enact limits on rent increases, either by a vote or by putting a specific proposal to voters. The permission language does not cap rent increases at a certain percentage.

Minneapolis City Council, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, Minneapolis Board of Estimate and Taxation

All 13 Minneapolis city council seats are on the ballot this year, as are all nine Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board commissioner seats. Voters will also select two new members for the Board of Estimate & Taxation.

St. Paul mayor election

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is running for reelection, but he faces limited opposition. St. Paul, like Minneapolis, uses ranked-choice voting although in St. Paul voters can rank up to six candidates.

St. Paul rent control ballot question

St. Paul voters are voting on a proposed city ordinance that would prohibit landlords from raising rents by more than 3% in a 12-month period, regardless of whether there is a change in occupancy. If passed, it would be one of the strictest rent control measures in the nation.

Minnesota school board election results

For many voters in Minnesota, school board races are the top item – or only item – on the ballot. Here's a look at Minnesota school board races and election results:

Mayors, City Council Members and City Questions

Here are results for races for mayor, city council and ballot questions from Twin Cities suburbs and Greater Minnesota.