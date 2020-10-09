2-year-old sitting on driver's lap dies in Kandiyohi County crash

A two-year-old girl sitting on the driver’s lap died in a rollover crash in western Minnesota Thursday.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. on 225th Avenue Southwest near County State-Aid Highway 5 in Kandiyohi County.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, a 23-year-old Clara City woman, was driving west on 225th Avenue Southwest with a two-year-old girl siting on her lap. The driver lost control of the vehicle on “substantially” loose gravel and it rolled into the ditch on the north side of the road.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and neither she nor the child were ejected from the vehicle in the crash.

The two-year-old was airlifted from the scene, but died on the way to a hospital in the Twin Cities metro. The driver was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.