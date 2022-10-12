3-year-old airlifted to hospital after being run over by mother's vehicle in Ramsey

article

A 3-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital on Wednesday after a tragic accident at a Ramsey, Minnesota school in which she was run over by her mother's vehicle.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office and Ramsey police responded to the incident around 9:15 a.m. at Brookside Elementary School.

Deputies say it appears a mother was dropping off her children at school when her three-year-old daughter was able to open the rear door and fell under the vehicle. The child was run over and had to be airlifted to the hospital. Deputies say she is currently in stable condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.