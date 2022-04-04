2 pound package containing fentanyl discovered at MSP Airport

A package weighing two pounds which tested positive for the dangerous opioid fentanyl was discovered at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport last week.

Now, police have filed charges against the alleged recipient of the package, 21-year-old Matthew Chea of Brooklyn Center.

According to the charges, Hennepin County deputies were called out to the airport on March 31 for a suspicious package. The package had been mailed to a "Maria Martinez" on Beard Avenue in Brooklyn Center from a Mailbox Plus facility in Signal Hill, California, authorities report.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies say the package field-tested positive for fentanyl. It's unclear if further testing has since been done on the package.

According to the charges, law enforcement officials then executed a sting, where they dropped off the package at the addressed home. While watching the home, authorities say they saw Chea retrieve the package and bring it inside.

Deputies then obtained another search warrant for the home. Once they entered the home, they say found Chea and three other people inside.

Inside the home, according to the charges, deputies say they also found the original package containing fentanyl, a "large amount of currency" inside a purse, multiple cell phones a handgun, and 93 large bags of marijuana – weighing 35,335 grams.

Chea is being held on $100,000 bail in Hennepin County Jail.