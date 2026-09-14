2 people hurt in Columbia Heights shooting, police investigating

The Brief Around 6 a.m. on Sept. 14, Columbia Heights police responded to a report of possible gunshots in the 4100 block of Madison Street NE. Officers found no victims at the scene, but were later informed that two people who may have been involved showed up at a local hospital. The Columbia Heights Police Department and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public’s help in determining the circumstances surrounding the incident.



Columbia Heights police are investigating after possible gunshots were reported Monday morning, and two people later turned up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Columbia Heights shooting

What we know:

Officers with the Columbia Heights Police Department report responding to the 4100 block of Madison Street NE at about 6 a.m. on Sept. 14, after a report of possible gunshots.

When they arrived, no victims were reportedly found at the scene.

Dig deeper:

As investigators processed the scene, police say they received word that two people who might have been involved had driven themselves to a local hospital. Information on their conditions has not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Anoka County Emergency Communications at 911 or 763-427-1212.