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2 people hurt in Columbia Heights shooting, police investigating

By
FOX 9
Columbia Heights
Published September 14, 2026 5:54 PM CDT
Published September 14, 2026 5:54 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Around 6 a.m. on Sept. 14, Columbia Heights police responded to a report of possible gunshots in the 4100 block of Madison Street NE.
    • Officers found no victims at the scene, but were later informed that two people who may have been involved showed up at a local hospital.
    • The Columbia Heights Police Department and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public’s help in determining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Columbia Heights police are investigating after possible gunshots were reported Monday morning, and two people later turned up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Columbia Heights shooting

What we know:

Officers with the Columbia Heights Police Department report responding to the 4100 block of Madison Street NE at about 6 a.m. on Sept. 14, after a report of possible gunshots.

When they arrived, no victims were reportedly found at the scene.

Dig deeper:

As investigators processed the scene, police say they received word that two people who might have been involved had driven themselves to a local hospital. Information on their conditions has not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Anoka County Emergency Communications at 911 or 763-427-1212.

The Source: Information provided by the Columbia Heights Police Department.

Columbia HeightsCrime and Public SafetyAnoka County