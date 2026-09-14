2 people hurt in Columbia Heights shooting, police investigating
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Columbia Heights police are investigating after possible gunshots were reported Monday morning, and two people later turned up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
Columbia Heights shooting
What we know:
Officers with the Columbia Heights Police Department report responding to the 4100 block of Madison Street NE at about 6 a.m. on Sept. 14, after a report of possible gunshots.
When they arrived, no victims were reportedly found at the scene.
Dig deeper:
As investigators processed the scene, police say they received word that two people who might have been involved had driven themselves to a local hospital. Information on their conditions has not been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Anoka County Emergency Communications at 911 or 763-427-1212.
The Source: Information provided by the Columbia Heights Police Department.