2 people charged in 2021 brawl at MSP Airport

Two people have been charged in connection to a brawl at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in November 2021.

Chakyna Markita Dominque Henry, 37, of Rochester, and Edward Lavell Triplett, 41, of Andover, were both charged in Hennepin County District Court on Wednesday with third-degree riot, two counts of fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct in connection to the incident.

They’re accused of being among the 10 to 15 people who got into a fight near gate H6 in Terminal 2 at MSP Airport at 11:47 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2021. During the fight, video that was posted to social media - but has since been deleted - showed people throwing punches and hitting each other with items found near the gate, including stanchions and chairs.

According to the criminal charges, during the fight, Triplett walked up behind another man and punched him in the head.

Meanwhile, Henry is seen on surveillance video running toward the fight and swinging a white bag or pillowcase she was carrying at the people fighting. She then walked away before running toward another group fighting, at which point she grabbed the metal top to a garbage can and started hitting people in the head and body.

The fighting continued into the closed security area, which was cordoned off with metal stanchions holding retractable belts. Henry could be seen on video running toward the area and hitting people with the metal lid.

Triplett was captured on video walking toward the fight in the security area, grabbing a stanchion and throwing it base-first onto the head of one of the other males on the ground. The fight continued, with people throwing chairs and stanchions, but then those involved dispersed. When police arrived, the fighting started again.

Triplett told police he wasn’t going to say what led to the fight and "neither was anyone else because that’s not the way they played," the charges said.

Triplett and Henry are both scheduled to make their first court appearances on June 27.