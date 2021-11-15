2 Minnesotans sickened by E. coli outbreak linked to organic baby spinach

Two Minnesotans became sick in October from E. coli that linked to baby spinach products, the Minnesota Department of Health reports.

According to MDH, the cases are among a nationwide E. coli outbreak linked to baby spinach from Josie's Organics and Fresh Thyme, which are both made by Braga Fresh. In both cases, the Minnesotans, both of whom were in their mid-20s, became ill between October 17 and October 23. One of the cases included a patient from the metro while the other was from Greater Minnesota.

Due to the cases, the Minnesota Department of Health is warning Minnesotans to avoid eating any Josie's Organics or Fresh Thyme spinach products dated "best by 10/23/2021" that might be still in their refrigerators.

"The investigation by state and federal partners to determine the scope of the contamination is ongoing; this investigation could result in expansion of the warning to include additional production dates," officials add.

For more information on E. coli and its symptoms, you can click here.