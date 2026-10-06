2 men dead in Isanti County crash; pickup driver hurt

The Brief A pickup truck and a box truck crashed in Maple Ridge Township in Isanti County on Monday afternoon. Two men died in the crash and the pickup truck driver was injured in the crash. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign before the crash.



Two men died after a collision between two trucks Monday afternoon in Isanti County.

Fatal Isanti County crash

What we know:

According to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office, just after noon, authorities responded to reports of a pickup truck and a box truck colliding at the intersection of 389th Avenue Northwest and Palm Street Northwest in Maple Ridge Township.

At the scene, an officer found that a man who was the passenger in one of the trucks had died at the scene.

The driver of the box truck also died at the scene from his injuries, authorities said. The driver of the pickup truck suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Law enforcement says that they learned from witnesses that the driver of the pickup truck was southbound on Palm Street Northwest and did not stop at the stop sign, leading to a T-bone crash with the box truck.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two men have not been released. It is not clear what truck the passenger was in during the crash.

Authorities did not say if they plan on making any arrests regarding the crash.