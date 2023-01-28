2 juveniles hit by car hospitalized, driver arrested: Bloomington police

article

A driver was arrested in Bloomington after allegedly hitting two juveniles, leaving them both seriously injured Friday evening.

The Bloomington Police Department said the crash occurred around 6:20 p.m. near 78th Street and 12th Avenue. Officers responded to the pedestrian crash and found two juveniles, who police believe are in their teens, lying in the roadway.

The teens were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment. The girl suffered "severe injuries" while the boy had "critical injuries," according to police.

The vehicle law enforcement believed to be involved in the crash was still at the scene. Authorities arrested a 27-year-old on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the department said. The driver has not been officially charged as of Saturday afternoon.

Bloomington Traffic Investigators are working to figure out where the juveniles were at the time of the crash and which way the car was traveling.

The incident remains under investigation.