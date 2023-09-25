2 guns found at Roseville Area High School

Police confiscated two guns in two separate incidents at the Roseville Area High School on Monday.

School officials shared information about the confiscated weapons in a message to parents sent out Monday afternoon. Leaders said the students who had the weapons were detained without any issues, though the guns were not discovered on the students themselves.

District officials said they were unable to share further details about the incident due to the police investigation. It's unclear what penalties the students may face.

Roseville police are continuing their investigation into the case.