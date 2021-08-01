2 dead in house fire in Wadena County, Minnesota

Authorities are investigating after two people died in a house fire early Sunday morning in Wadena County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 3:50 a.m., authorities responded to a house fire in Section 32 of Wadena Township. When they arrived, they found a juvenile outside suffering from minor burns. The juvenile was transported to the hospital and later released.

Firefighters located two adults inside the house and began life-saving measures, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.