2 drivers killed in 2 crashes over last 3 days in Minneapolis

Two people died in two separate crashes in Minneapolis over the last four days, police said Tuesday.

Driver dies after striking utility pole in south Minneapolis

The first crash occurred on Saturday around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of 36th Street West and Colfax Avenue South. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole before coming to rest in the front yard of a nearby home.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said preliminary information indicates a medical condition may have contributed to the crash.

No one else was injured, but the utility pole the vehicle hit was damaged.

The crash remains under investigation.

2-vehicle crash at Cedar and Lake leaves 1 dead

Another deadly crash happened on Monday around 8:50 p.m. Police said two vehicles collided with each other at the intersection of Cedar Avenue South and Lake Street East.

One of the drivers sustained significant injuries in the crash. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the other vehicle had no apparent injuries and is cooperating with the police.

Police said speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.