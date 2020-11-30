2 boys injured in shooting between vehicles in Brooklyn Park

article

Two boys were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn Park Monday night, according to Brooklyn Park Police Sgt. Juel Lund.

Lund says the incident happened around 7:21 p.m. on County Road 81 at 63rd Avenue. He says two vehicles were traveling on 81, when shots were fired from one vehicle, hitting the other.

According to police, the victims believed they were being followed by the suspects. The suspects began firing at the victim’s vehicle and then fled the scene.

The boys' injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The case remains under investigation. No arrests have been made yet.