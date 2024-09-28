2 adults, 2 children rescued after duck hunting boat capsizes in Douglas County

article

The Brief Two adults and two children were rescued after their duck hunting boat capsized on Bird Lake in Osakis Township. The group was treated for hypothermia exposure at the scene. No other injuries were reported. None of the boat's occupants were wearing life jackets.



A hunting group that included two adults and two children were rescued by authorities after their duck hunting boat capsized in a Douglas County, Minnesota lake.

What we know

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, around 6 a.m., authorities responded to a report of two adults and two children who had their duck hunting boat capsized on Bird Lake. The four were able to hold onto the boat until rescue units arrived.

Law enforcement says the group was having a hard time staying afloat as their waders were filling up with water.

All the hunters were ultimately rescued, and were treated at the scene for hypothermia exposure.

According to authorities, nobody in the group was wearing life jackets at the time, and there were not enough life jackets in the boat for everyone.

What we don't know

Authorities did not say how the boat capsized.

No other injuries were reported.