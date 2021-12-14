Expand / Collapse search
19-year-old man dies in fiery crash on Hwy. 36 in Roseville

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Roseville
FOX 9

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) -  A 19-year-old man died in a fiery crash on Highway 36 in Roseville early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred near the Lexington Avenue exit shortly after 2:30 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol said a 19-year-old Woodbury man was driving a Toyota Corolla east on Hwy. 36 when he left the road and struck a guardrail, causing the vehicle to partially roll onto its side.

The vehicle was heavily damaged and fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived on scene, according to the State Patrol.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle. His identity has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation. 