19-year-old Barnesville woman killed in Otter Tail Co. crash

A 19-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving ten people on Highway 210 in west central Minnesota shortly after midnight Sunday.

Around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, Minnesota State Patrol says the woman was driving a Chevrolet Malibu westbound on Highway 210 around milepost 40 in Tordenskjold Township when the car collided with a Ford F650 Straight Truck traveling eastbound. The roads were in snowy/icy condition.

The driver of the car was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred. She died at the scene of the crash, according to the crash report. State Patrol identified the victim on Saturday evening as Grace Katherine Olson, age 19 of Barnesville. She was the only person in the car.

Four of the nine passengers in the box truck suffered injuries, but are expected to survive. State Patrol says three female passengers, ages 18, 21 and 46, were transported to Fergus Falls Hospital. Another female passenger, age 65, was transported to Fargo Hospital.

The 43-year-old male driver was the only person wearing a seat belt inside the box truck. The passengers' ages ranged from 18 to 65. They were from Henning and Vining, Minnesota.

The State Patrol report says there was no alcohol involved.

Underwood Fire, Battle Lake Fire and Ringdahl Ambulance assisted on scene. The crash is under investigation.

This story is developing. Check back for updates later.