17-year-old left with life-threatening injuries after head-on crash with semi on Hwy. 95

A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after being involved in a head-on collision with a semi-truck on Highway 95 in Chisago County on Saturday afternoon.

The teenager, who is from Saint Croix Falls, Wisconsin, was driving a Chevy Impala northbound on Highway 95 near 285th Street in Franconia Township when he crossed the middle lane divider and hit a Peterbilt semi-truck headed in the opposite direction, according to an incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

The teenager was wearing his seatbelt, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, according to the State Patrol.

The teenager was transported via helicopter to Regions Hospital. The truck driver was not injured.