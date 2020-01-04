17-year-old Detroit Lakes boy found safe

article

Update: Police report the boy has been found safe.

Officials are asking for help locating a missing teenage boy in Becker County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, 17-year-old Dominic Elhard was reported as a runaway in rural Audubon, Minn. His family believes Dominic left his home on the night of Jan. 1, as he was seen at a friend's house in Detroit Lakes that night.

Officials said the teen has ties to the Detroit Lakes, Audubon, and Lake Park areas locally, but his whereabouts are unknown. Dominic does not have a vehicle nor a cell phone that works with any celular network.

If you have any information, please contact the Becker County Sheriff's Office at 218-847-2661.