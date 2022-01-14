17-year-old charged with sexual assault in Proctor HS football case

The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a 17-year-old member of the Proctor high school football team for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

The football player is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. The attorney’s office said they plan to file a motion to try the teenager as an adult.

The alleged sexual assault occurred on Sept. 7 after on the practice field after Proctor varsity football practice was over for the day.

The Proctor School District announced at the end of September they were canceling the remainder of the football team's season while police investigated the alleged misconduct. The team’s head coach later resigned from his position and took a leave of absence from teaching in light of the allegations.

While no additional charges are being filed against other individuals at this time, the matter remains an active investigation with the Proctor Police Department.