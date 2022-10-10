1,500 University of Minnesota workers vote to go on strike

article

A group of service workers at the University of Minnesota voted Monday to authorize a strike, meaning they could walk off the job as early as Oct. 22.

The workers, represented by Teamsters Local 320, voted "overwhelmingly" to authorize the strike after months of negotiations with the University of Minnesota, a news release from the workers' union said. They're the employees who prepare the food, keep the dorms clean and maintain the lab animals.

The release says the U of M "persistently refused to address workers' concerns, including chronic understaffing, poverty wages, and discriminatory employment practices."

"Today’s strike authorization should come as no surprise to UMN President Joan Gabel and the Board of Regents, who have done next to nothing to support their essential service workers and secure them livable wages and fair working conditions," Brian Aldes, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 320, said in a news release. "Now, UMN has 10 days to come to the bargaining table ready to negotiate a fair contract and help lift their workforce out of poverty. If the University is unwilling to do that, then we’ll see them at the picket line."

UMN service workers will now go into a 10-day mediation period with the university to try to reach a contract. If a deal isn't reached,1,500 workers across the university's campuses could go on strike as early as Oct. 22.

The workers' union says a strike would have a "severe impact" on the university's operations across its campuses in Minnesota, including dining services, bathroom facilities, dorms, waste collection, grounds and more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The university told FOX 9 that the proposal it made last Thursday represented "the highest increase it's offered the Teamsters in 26 years." It’s an average increase of more than 5 percent, bringing the average pay to nearly $21.67 an hour. U of M also recently offered refunds to students with meal plans because staffing issues have led to limited meal options and dining hall hours being cut.

The union argued that dining halls are understaffed because workers aren't being offered enough money. Union officials also said to address the staffing shortage, the university has hired contracted workers from out-of-state, who are being paid more than university employees.

In a statement to FOX 9 prior to Monday's vote, the university said, in part: "The University has been negotiating in good faith with Teamsters 320 leaders since June with the very best of intentions. We want all of our union employees to feel valued and to earn market-rate pay for their work, while we make sound financial decisions on behalf of the University and the taxpayers of the state of Minnesota."

The statement also said, "We will always negotiate in good faith to provide our valued union employees with appropriate raises and additional support. While negotiations can be difficult for all involved, we will continue to ensure that our community has the full information."