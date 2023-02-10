15-year-old arrested in fatal St. Cloud shooting

St. Cloud say police say a 15-year-old has been identified as the suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man this past January.

The 53-year-old was shot and killed on Jan. 17 inside an apartment building on the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast.

Police say they took the suspect into custody on the Jan. 18 on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm (under 18), and prohibited possession of a firearm due to prior convictions.

Police say the juvenile suspect is now being held on charges related to second-degree murder.