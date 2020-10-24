15 arrested as law enforcement cracks down on street racing in Hennepin County

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office along with several other law enforcement agencies made a number of arrests Friday night as they continue fighting street racing in Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs.

According to the sheriff's office, authorities made 59 traffic stops and gave out 21 citations across the metro Friday night. Fifteen people were arrested, and officials recovered nine firearms.

"To be clear, these are NOT joyriders. They’re extremely dangerous and highly destructive," the sheriff's office wrote.

Over the past several weeks, authorities have seen street racing grow more and more frequent, particularly in Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park. Groups have been seen "hot rodding" and drag racing, speeding down the highway and then moving locations throughout the area. In some instances, when police showed up, people threw rocks and bottles, damaging squad cars.