Man dies after snowmobile goes through ice on Otter Tail Lake

A 64-year-old man from Otter Tail County died after the snowmobile he was driving went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Otter Tail Sheriff’s Office says the man was out with another person on a snowmobile and another person on an ATV around 7:26 p.m. Saturday night when all three went through the ice on the Northeast side of the lake.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.