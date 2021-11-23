12 cultural malls in Minnesota get $3M from state

article

Twelve cultural malls primarily based in the Twin Cities are set to receive more than $3 million in grants from the state of Minnesota as part of a COVID-19 relief program to help small businesses.

The funds come from the $70 million "Main Street COVID Relief Grant" package. Each of the malls' operators will get between $20,000 and $300,000.

In turn, the funding will aid more than 1,178 Black, Indigenous and People of Color business owners, according to the state's estimates.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says "up to $25,000 of the grants identified below to cultural malls can be used for the operator’s own working capital expenses. The remaining grant must be distributed to their tenants in the form of rent forgiveness for previously owed rent or in the form of credit towards future rent. The maximum amount of rent credit or rent forgiveness an individual tenant can receive is $25,000."

The malls receiving the grants include:

