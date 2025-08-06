11 Hennepin County beaches closed due to bacteria, poor water test results

article

Eleven beaches in Hennepin County have been temporarily closed to swimmers after water testing revealed unsafe levels of bacteria or returned unacceptable test results.

Beach closures

Local perspective:

According to the results from Aug. 4 water testing, three beaches in Minneapolis closed due to E. coli bacteria levels exceeding state guidelines. Seven other beaches in the county closed after routine water testing showed unacceptable results. Some city websites expanded on the unacceptable test results, citing high and unsafe levels of bacteria and water quality concerns.

Here’s a look at the closed beaches in Hennepin County as of Aug. 6.

Minneapolis beaches:

Hiawatha beach on Lake Hiawatha: Closed due to unsafe levels of E. coli.

32nd Street Beach on Lake Bde Maka Ska: Closed due to unsafe levels of E. coli.

Wirth Beach on Wirth Lake: Closed due to unsafe levels of E. coli.

Lake Minnetonka beaches:

Canary Beach in Mound: Reason for closure listed as "other."

Centerview Beach in Mound: Test results unacceptable.

Excelsior Public Beach: Test results unacceptable.

Excelsior Playground Beach: Test results unacceptable.

Other Hennepin County beaches:

Fort Snelling Beach on Snelling Lake: High levels of bacteria, according to the Minnesota DNR website.

East Medicine Lake Park in Plymouth: Water quality concerns, according to the city website.

Nelson Lakeside Park in Long Lake: Test results unacceptable.

Round Lake Park Beach in Eden Prairie: Unsafe levels of bacteria, according to the city website.

Dig deeper:

Heavy rains can often elevate the bacteria levels in lake water. The closures will remain in place until the bacteria levels fall within acceptable limits.

To help swimmers stay healthy, the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board provided the following recommendations:

Don't swim if you or your child have diarrhea or are sick.

Be careful to not get lake water in your mouth.

Wash your hands before eating and after changing a diaper.

Avoid swimming for 48 hours after a heavy rainfall, when bacteria levels can be high.

Towel dry immediately after exiting the water to prevent Swimmer's Itch.

Do not swim in water that looks like "pea soup" or spilled paint floating on the surface.

Keep children and pets out of blue-green algae scum.

You can find the most current information on beach closures and water quality in Hennepin County, here.