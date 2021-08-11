1 of the 3-year-old twin boys dies after being found in hot car

One of the twin boys found in a hot car in Hibbing has passed away while receiving treatment at Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, according to the Hibbing Police Department.

On Monday at 5:30 p.m., police responded to the 4200 block of 4th Street on a report of missing three-year-old twin boys. Police searched the area with neighbors and about 90 minutes later, a citizen found the boys locked inside a vehicle near the home. Both boys were unresponsive due to the extreme heat inside the vehicle. Emergency crews rushed the boys to separate hospitals.

Police say the boy, who was taken in critical condition to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, passed away on Wednesday. The other boy has since been released from St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will complete an autopsy.

The St. Louis County Attorney's Office is reviewing the case and will determine whether charges will be filed against the boys' father.