1 in 5 Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated

One in five Wisconsin residents has completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, state data show.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 20.4 percent of Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, or 1,185,478 total people.

63.8 percent of Wisconsinites ages 65 and over have been fully vaccinated.

About a third of the state has received at least one dose of the vaccine to date as well. Nearly 2 million Wisconsinites have received at least a shot (1,944,054). Nearly 77 percent of peoples ages 65 and older have received at least a dose.

COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

According to state metrics, the 7-day test positivity average was 3.5 percent Tuesday, continuing a slight upward trend over the last two weeks.

As a result, the 7-day case increase average also rose slightly to 634 after 886 new cases reported Tuesday.

An average of five Wisconsinites died each day over the last week. As of Tuesday, there were 64 total ICU patients in Wisconsin COVID-19 wards. Coronavirus hospital beds are 79 percent full Tuesday.

The pandemic so far

The state of Wisconsin said it has discovered a COVID-19 variant in a patient. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the strain, referred to as B.1.1.7, was identified in a Wisconsin patient Jan. 12.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic; laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5, which he extended. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence have been required since Aug. 1. However, on February 4, the state's legislature voted to repeal Evers' order. That same day, Governor Evers issued a new mask mandate order, keeping the mandate in effect. On March 31, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the statewide mask mandate.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25. In October, a judge did however allow Evers' mask mandate to remain in effect.

For more information, go to the state health department's website.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.