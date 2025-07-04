1 dead after July 4 shooting in north Minneapolis

The Brief Minneapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting in north Minneapolis on the morning of July 4. The shooting happened near the intersection of 22nd and Dupont avenues. No arrests have been announced.



A man is dead after a shooting in north Minneapolis happened around 2:30 a.m. on July 4.

North Minneapolis fatal shooting

What we know:

Minneapolis police say they responded to reports of gunshots in the 2100 block of Dupont Avenue North around 2:35 a.m. on Friday.

Officers then found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. He died after being taken to the hospital.

Investigators say they believe two men were riding electric scooters when they heard gunfire. One of them reportedly collapsed when he was shot, and the other man called 911.

Details about the shooting are still being investigated.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Police have not shared information on any suspects in the shooting.

Police chief statement

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara released a statement, saying, "This tragic loss of life is something we, as a community, simply cannot accept. Our investigators are working urgently to determine whether this was a targeted or random act, and we need the public’s help. If you have any information, no matter how minor it may seem, please come forward."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845 to leave a voicemail.