US gas prices to end the year with steady decline: AAA

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, Fillmore County, Goodhue County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Wright County
17
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Houston County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Goodhue County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wright County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Todd County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 3:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County

US gas prices to end the year with steady decline: AAA

By Nora Colomer
Published 
Personal Finance
Sponsored by Credible, which is majority owned by our parent, Fox Corporation. Credible is solely responsible for its services.
b763ddbc-CREDIBLE CONTENT ONLY article

U.S. gas prices dropped again last week and could drop even lower as the year ends, according to AAA. (iStock)

Gas prices dropped for the sixth week in a row as oil prices held steady, according to AAA.  

The national average cost for a gallon of gas fell to $3.14, 12 cents less than last week's prices. After nearly two months of declining, gas prices have now dipped below $3 in about 20 states, AAA said. 

"The cost of oil, gasoline's main ingredient, has been hovering in the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, and that's $50 less than the peak last Spring," Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said. "Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off."  

If you want to save money on your auto costs, you could consider changing your auto insurance provider. Visit Credible to find your personalized premium without affecting your credit score.

Fed raises interest rates 50 basis points, citing improved economic indicators

Gas prices could rise alongside oil prices

The steady drop in gas prices has helped Americans save about $750 million daily, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. 

"Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward," De Haan said.

However, those savings could soon erode as oil prices increase again.

On Monday, West Texas Intermediate crude oil increased $1.47 per barrel to $75.76 – almost $4 higher than last Monday's $71.85 per barrel price – in light of the news that China is reopening its economy, according to GasBuddy. Brent crude oil rose by $1.46 to $80.50 per barrel, roughly $4 higher than last Monday's price of $76.32 per barrel.

De Haan said that as drivers head into Christmas travel week, they'll find gas prices at their lowest "in a year and a half." 

"While the decline should take the national average under $3 per gallon in the next week or so, it is soon likely to fade as oil prices have held in the $70 per barrel range," DeHaan said. 

If you are looking to lower your auto expenses, you can take steps to reduce your auto insurance payments. Using a marketplace like Credible lets you compare multiple providers and find your personalized rate in minutes without affecting your credit score.

Inflation causing Americans to cut back on savings: Here's how to stay on track

Demand for EV drops as gas prices fall, survey says

One fallout from lower gas prices is that demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has dropped, according to a recent survey by Insurify

The survey said drivers were half as likely to consider buying an electric or hybrid vehicle in November as they were four months earlier when gas prices hovered at $5 per gallon.

If you're looking to lower your monthly auto costs, you can visit Credible to compare multiple car insurance providers at once and choose the one with the best rate for you.

Have a finance-related question, but don't know who to ask? Email The Credible Money Expert at moneyexpert@credible.com and your question might be answered by Credible in our Money Expert column. 