Minnesota election results 2022: Brooklyn Center mayor, ballot question

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
2022 Midterm Elections
FOX 9

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Center City Council member April Graves has been declared the winner in the race for mayor, beating incumbent Mike Elliot. 

Graves, who served on the City Council for the past five years, secured 54% of the votes while Elliot, who has been in office since 2018, secured 45.56% of the vote. 

Eliot garnered nationwide attention following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright while he was mayor.

Voters also decided in a majority with 62% voting yes on a ballot question to remove the mayor's authority to take command of the police in times of public danger or emergency. Now, the mayor will have to coordinate with the city manager, police chief, fire chief, and other city leaders in times of public danger or emergency. 