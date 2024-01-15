Live updates: Iowa caucuses 2024

The Iowa caucuses, which kick off the 2024 presidential primary season, got underway Monday, with most of the focus on the Republican nomination and the weather.

As Republicans try to unseat President Joe Biden, former president Donald Trump was expected to win the GOP's Iowa caucuses. But his performance will be scrutinized, as will that of his main challengers, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

4:35 p.m. - Iowa GOP caucusgoers say no to the status quo

Iowa GOP caucusgoers want sweeping changes to how the federal government is run, according to AP VoteCast.

About 3 in 10 say they are seeking a complete and total upheaval. An additional 6 in 10 caucusgoers say they want substantial changes.

Most caucusgoers trust Iowa elections, but about 4 in 10 are not too confident or not at all confident in the integrity of U.S. elections. Nearly 6 in 10 have little to no confidence in the U.S. legal system.

4:30 p.m. - Top issues for Iowa GOP caucusgoers: Immigration, economy

About 4 in 10 GOP caucusgoers say immigration is the most important issue facing the country, according to AP VoteCast.

About one-third said it was the economy. Fewer people named other priorities, including foreign policy, health care, abortion or energy.

