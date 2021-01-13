Expand / Collapse search
Winter storm with freezing rain, possible snow on its way to Minnesota

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, from Thursday morning through Friday night. (FOX 9 / FOX 9)

(FOX 9) - A winter storm is on its way to Minnesota, which will make for a busy end to the work week weather-wise. 

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for central and southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area.

Freezing rain and rain is likely late Wednesday night and will be followed by some off and on periods of snow on Thursday and Friday. A few inches of snow will be possible, but it is unclear how it will unfold yet. 

A first look at the timeline for the winter storm that is approaching Minnesota. (FOX 9)

TIMELINE

Here’s a first look at the timeline for the winter storm: 

Late Wednesday - early Thursday: Freezing rain to rain; icy glaze before sunrise, then just wet. 

Thursday: Sporadic snow showers; lull in precipitation likely; some gusty breezes 

Thursday evening - Friday: Off and on light accumulating snow; fairly steady temperatures and some gusty breezes 
 