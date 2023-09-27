Minnesota Weather: Mostly cloudy, temps rise

After Tuesday's rain, there is extra cloud coverage Wednesday morning. The morning will continue to be overcast, but the afternoon the clouds will try to break. Expect a random rain shower around lunchtime before the clouds break.

Into the afternoon it will move from completely overcast to mostly cloudy as those clouds finally try to break up. The high today is 69 degrees in the metro area, which is exactly one degree higher than average. Overnight tonight expect patchy cloud cover and fog, with overnight low temperatures around the low sixties.

Thursday morning will be cloudy. Those clouds will dissipate to make room for sunshine in the afternoon, with high temperatures being in the low seventies. Expect some thunderstorms Friday and hot, muggy weekend.