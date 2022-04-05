Minnesota weather forecast: Wet and windy midweek

article

A quiet start to our Tuesday, but it doesn't last as rain begins to push through the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota by the lunch hour. This will be the beginning of a 60-hour very damp stretch where some areas could pick up close to an inch of rain, while other areas will see some flakes as well.

The moisture will also come with a LOT of persistent wind. They will start out of the southeast on Tuesday, but will gradually switch to the northwest and become quite gusty. Gusts topping 30 mph will be possible in the Twin Cities through Friday leading to gradually sliding temperatures through the week. But winds will be even stronger across the west.

For those just over the snow for the season, the Twin Cities will be generally rain through Wednesday afternoon... although a few flakes may mix in before dawn on Wednesday. For northern Minnesota though, there will be some areas that could get a few inches. But much like other spring storms over the last few weeks, the snow accumulation spatially will be rather blotchy.

(FOX 9)

Areas in a line from Detroit Lakes to Brainerd to Duluth northward, have the possibility of a few inches of snow through the first part of Wednesday.

But as temperatures continue to cool, grassy surface accumulations could include many of us late Wednesday and into Thursday. While this will NOT be anything major, a wet and slushy inch or two will be possible.