Twin Cities sees 2-4 inches of snow Tuesday, over 6 reported in Greater Minnesota

article

The brunt of Tuesday’s winter storm stayed south of Minnesota, but some parts of the state still saw over 7 inches of snow. In the Twin Cities, snow totals ranged from 2-4 inches.

The National Weather Service recorded 3.5 inches of snow at their Chanhassen office and 2.4 inches at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The North Shore saw some of the highest snow totals, with 7.5 inches reported near Knife River. Barrett in western Minnesota recorded 6.6 inches and Nisswa in central Minnesota saw 6.1 inches.