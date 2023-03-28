Tuesday's temps remain well below average, no warm up in the forecast

Tuesday will start sunny and cold before the clouds roll in with a chance of flurries. The highs will only reach the mid-30s, which is about 15 degrees below average.

Overnight temps will dip into the teens and single digits.

Wednesday will feel the same with sun and highs in the mid 30s.

As the week rolls on we’ll be keeping our eye on a storm still forming off the coast of California that could bring plenty of rain or snow Thursday or Friday.