EF-2 tornado confirmed to have touched down near New Richmond, Wi.

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 16, 2025 1:55pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 9
Multiple tornadoes reported in Minnesota, Wisconsin

Ten tornadoes were reported in Minnesota and Wisconsin on Thursday as a line of severe storms swept through the region. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has more on the story.

The Brief

    • The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down near New Richmond, Wisconsin.
    • NWS has several crews in western Wisconsin to survey damage from the tornadoes that broke out in the area Thursday.
    • As many as eight tornadoes touched down in Minnesota and western Wisconsin Thursday.

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (FOX 9) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down near New Richmond, Wisconsin Thursday. 

Tornado confirmed in New Richmond, WI

What they're saying:

The NWS has confirmed a preliminary rating of EF-2 for the tornado that touched down southeast of New Richmond. A survey crew confirmed the preliminary rating after assessing damage in the area. 

Survey crews continue to assess damage in the area from tornadoes and severe storms in western Wisconsin. 

Local perspective:

Video shows a fully-formed tornado making its way across a field near New Richmond.

Tornado near New Richmond, Wisconsin

Video from New Richmond homeowner Joseph Robert shows heavy rain pouring onto the neighborhood.

Heavy rain in New Richmond amid severe storms

Tornadoes hit western Wisconsin, Minnesota

The backstory:

As many as eight tornadoes hit western Wisconsin and parts of Minnesota during Thursday's storms. 

A tornado was reported near Melrose, Minnesota, and neae Spring Hill, according to the NWS. 

In western Minnesota, a tornado was reported spinning southwest of Benson, which is about 120 miles west of the Twin Cities. Another tornado was reported southeast of Morris. 

Authorities in New Richmond and Hammond, Wisconsin, say the bulk of the tornadoes that touched down in western Wisconsin Thursday. 

The Source: This story used information shared by the National Weather Service and past FOX 9 reporting. 

Severe WeatherWisconsinMinnesota