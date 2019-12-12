Thursday snow totals: Twin Cities metro sees 1 to 2 inches, greater totals up north

article

Snow on Thursday caused some traffic troubles throughout the state with snow totals ranging from about one inch to more than five inches.

The Twin Cities metro area saw closer to one to two inches of snow. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport recorded 1.7 inches.

However, farther north, Duluth had a snowfall of about 5.3 inches. Since late October, Duluth has gotten 47.8 inches of snow since late October. The Twin Cities has picked up 20.1 inches of snow in the same time frame.

While this snow has passed through, another round is headed this way Friday afternoon.