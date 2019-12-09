Temperatures plummet as bitter cold takes over on Tuesday and Wednesday
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Temperatures will drop Tuesday and Wednesday as the frigid cold takes over with wind chills falling below zero degrees.
Tuesday is expected to see a high of 2 degrees, with wind chills near -15 degrees.
The bitter cold will continue into Wednesday, which is expected to have an especially cold start to the day. Wednesday morning, the Twin Cities metro area could see a wind chill near -25 degrees.
The seven-day forecast for the week of Monday December 9, 2019. (FOX 9)