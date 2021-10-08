Summer-feeling weekend ahead, storms possible Saturday night

article

Summer-feeling warmth and humidity will keep the area feeling more like late August for the first part of the weekend, but a "clean sweep" will bring some storm chances and more comfortable air late this weekend and into next week.

A departing low pressure system Friday morning allows our morning clouds and stray drips to push east and out of the area by the afternoon. We'll see some clearing sky as we maintain our above-average streak of temperatures in the mid-70s Friday afternoon. The dew point will continue to climb into the low to mid 60s, so it will be unseasonably humid on Friday as well.

LIST: Minnesota's lesser known places to visit this fall

The heat and humidity build for Saturday as southeastern flow pushes highs to near 80 with dew points in the 60s across southern Minnesota. An approaching cold front could fire some scattered thunderstorms from west to east Saturday evening into Saturday night. That sets the stage for a slightly cooler, but a lot less humid day on Sunday.

Temperatures will stay slightly above average into next week, but certainly a LOT more fall-feeling as the widespread 60s grab hold for afternoon highs.

Advertisement

Get the FOX 9 Weather App to track storms live on your phone, with future radar, live streaming video of FOX 9 coverage and alerts and forecasts customized for your current location and favorite locations. Download it for Android or Apple.