Soaking rain for first couple of days of Minnesota State Fair

The first couple of days of the Minnesota State Fair will be a little damp with 1-2 inches of rain possible over the next couple of days.

A comfy Thursday morning will turn muggier as clouds build. Rain and storms are expected to roll in during the afternoon with heavy rain possible at times in the evening into Friday.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 3 p.m. for portions of western and southwestern Minnesota. Ingredients are in place for strong to severe storms to develop with winds of 75 miles per hour, large hail and heavy rainfall across the watch area Thursday afternoon.

