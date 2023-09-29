Severe storms rolling through Twin Cities Friday evening

Severe weather in central Minnesota continues to roll towards the Twin Cities on Friday evening.

Both McLeod and Sibley counties remained in a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:45 p.m.

However, a new warning has also begun for Carver and Hennepin counties as the evening rolls on as storms drift east.

Storms are expected to produce rain, hail and gusting winds.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

