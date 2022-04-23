Saturday storms bring strong wind gusts

A line of strong storms is tracking northeast and will move through the metro over the next 90 minutes.

These storms are not strong enough for warnings but are strong enough to bring wind gusts in excess of 50 mph, and some small hail. Heavy downpours and lightning can be seen as they move through.





A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is still in place for parts of Southern Minnesota for the next few hours, with the potential for more isolated storm development.



Storms should taper off later tonight and into the overnight house. Behind the storms will be a much cooler air mass.