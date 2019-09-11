Possible tornado, high winds cause damage in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Severe weather, including a possible tornado, struck South Dakota leaving a trail of damaged buildings, powerlines and trees.

Storm damage in Sioux Falls, S.D. (Derek Thompson)

Fire Chief Brad Goodroad said at an early morning news conference Wednesday that at least 37 structures collapsed or have structural issues in Sioux Falls. There are some reports of injuries, but no word on any fatalities.

National Weather Service lead meteorologist Todd Heitkamp in Sioux Falls says surveyors will work with the light of day to confirm a tornado caused the damage. Heitkamp says most of it was likely caused by strong straight-line winds.

Among the buildings damaged are Avera Heart Hospital and an Advanced Auto Parts store. Sioux Falls schools delayed classes Wednesday as crews worked to clear debris.

Xcel Energy's outage map shows more than 8,000 customers without power.

