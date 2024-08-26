Photos: Double rainbow shines after first round of MN storms

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo from Skylar Gustafson in Shakopee

A double rainbow shined in the Twin Cities metro after the first round of storms rolled through. on Monday.

What we know

A double rainbow shining over an orange sky was visible after the storm cleared out Monday evening. FOX 9 received multiple photos of the rainbows, which were also visible from FOX 9's studio in Eden Prairie.

What's next?

Another round of storms is expected to push through Minnesota late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

FOX 9 will be tracking the storms as the severe weather moves through. As always, you can stay sky aware by downloading the FOX 9 Weather app.