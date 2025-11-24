MN weather: What to expect with Tuesday-Wednesday rain switching to snow

The Brief Rain is expected to change over to snow Tuesday evening, which could bring several inches of snow to central and northern Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro will likely not see as much accumulation with this system. This will be the first snowstorm of our cold season.



The first snowstorm of our cold season will bring rain and snow to the state and parts of the region Tuesday into early Wednesday.

The heaviest of the snow will likely be in parts of central and northern Minnesota, where there is a winter storm watch in effect for the combination of accumulating snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow.

Here's what to expect.

Minnesota weather forecast

Local perspective:

Monday will likely stay mostly quiet, but rain showers will develop and become more numerous late Monday night through the day Tuesday. At the same time, colder air will be pushing in from the north and west that will swap liquid over to frozen precipitation earliest in northwestern Minnesota, with that transition slowly pushing southeastward the rest of the day and night.

Timeline of what to expect in the Twin Cities metro Tuesday-Wednesday

What's next:

For the Twin Cities metro as a whole, rain showers will decorate the area through at least sunset Tuesday, then cooler air will begin moving in with gusty northwest breezes. Once temperatures begin to drop, they will drop quickly to the freeze mark, leading to rain showers swapping for snowflakes, but also the damp ground will begin to freeze as well, with roads likely becoming slippery late into Tuesday evening.

Light to moderate snow bursts will push from west to east across the Twin Cities late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning before tapering around or just after sunrise on Wednesday with an inch or two of accumulation likely.

The heaviest snow will stay in central and northern Minnesota with several inches of accumulation likely leading to slippery roads and tough travel conditions from the second half of Tuesday through the first half of Wednesday.

Timeline:

Here's a timeline of what to expect for the Twin Cities metro:

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday: On and off rain showers, with temperatures in the 40s.

5 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday: Rain switches to snow. It'll be gusty with sliding temperatures that'll quickly turn frozen.

2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday: Flakes flourish and then fade. It'll be cold and windy with pockets of blowing snow. Temperatures in the 20s.

How much snow could Minnesota get?

By the numbers:

The Twin Cities metro will likely only pick up an inch or two of snow by Wednesday morning. The heaviest snow is expected in central and northern Minnesota, where 3–6 inches of snow is possible by early Wednesday.