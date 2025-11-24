Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 9:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Pope County, Stevens County, Todd County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North St. Louis County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Central St. Louis County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, North Cass County, Koochiching County, South Aitkin County, North Itasca County, Crow Wing County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Kanabec County, Stearns County, Morrison County, Mille Lacs County, Benton County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, East Becker County, Wadena County, Lake Of The Woods County, South Clearwater County, Norman County, West Polk County, North Beltrami County, Hubbard County, Grant County, East Otter Tail County, Pennington County, East Polk County, West Marshall County, South Beltrami County, Mahnomen County, East Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, Clay County, Wilkin County, West Becker County, North Clearwater County, Red Lake County

Minnesota weather: A cloudier but still seasonably mild Monday

By
Published  November 24, 2025 6:27am CST
Weather Forecast
FOX 9
MN weather: Seasonably mild Monday

MN weather: Seasonably mild Monday

Expect a seasonably mild and cloudy Monday ahead of rain and snow opportunities for parts of Minnesota on Tuesday. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has the full forecast.

The Brief

    • It's a fairly cloudy Monday with pocket afternoon sprinkles possible for the Twin Cities metro.
    • Rain expands overnight and starts changing to snow for parts of Minnesota.
    • Much colder air arrives for Thanksgiving, with highs in the 30s through the holiday weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Expect a seasonably mild and fairly cloudy Monday ahead of rain and snow opportunities for parts of Minnesota on Tuesday.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

The day begins with brief morning sunshine before clouds increase into the afternoon. A stray sprinkle is possible in the Twin Cities metro, with a better chance for light rain showers in southeastern Minnesota. 

Highs are in the upper 40s and low 50s statewide, accompanied by southwest winds at 5-10 mph. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 51 degrees, well above the average high of 38 degrees.

Rain expands into the evening hours, with overnight lows dipping into the 30s and 40s as parts of Minnesota begin transitioning to snow

(FOX 9)

Snow chances in Minnesota on Tuesday 

What to expect with snow:

Northwestern Minnesota will see snow first Tuesday morning as cold air pushes south and east. The Twin Cities will remain mostly rainy during the daylight hours before transitioning to snow in the evening. 

The heaviest snow will stay north of the metro, with 3–6+ inches possible for some. The Twin Cities metro could see an inch or two of snow, while parts of southern Minnesota will likely stay closer to under an inch. 

What's next:

The snow wraps up Wednesday morning, followed by gusty winds and blowing snow north of the Interstate 94 corridor. Temperatures tumble into the low 30s on Wednesday. 

Thanksgiving is quiet but cold with sunshine and highs in the 20s. Temperatures will hold steady in the 20s heading into the holiday weekend. 

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)

