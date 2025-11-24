Minnesota weather: A cloudier but still seasonably mild Monday

The Brief It's a fairly cloudy Monday with pocket afternoon sprinkles possible for the Twin Cities metro. Rain expands overnight and starts changing to snow for parts of Minnesota. Much colder air arrives for Thanksgiving, with highs in the 30s through the holiday weekend.



Expect a seasonably mild and fairly cloudy Monday ahead of rain and snow opportunities for parts of Minnesota on Tuesday.

Monday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

The day begins with brief morning sunshine before clouds increase into the afternoon. A stray sprinkle is possible in the Twin Cities metro, with a better chance for light rain showers in southeastern Minnesota.

Highs are in the upper 40s and low 50s statewide, accompanied by southwest winds at 5-10 mph. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 51 degrees, well above the average high of 38 degrees.

Rain expands into the evening hours, with overnight lows dipping into the 30s and 40s as parts of Minnesota begin transitioning to snow.

Snow chances in Minnesota on Tuesday

What to expect with snow:

Northwestern Minnesota will see snow first Tuesday morning as cold air pushes south and east. The Twin Cities will remain mostly rainy during the daylight hours before transitioning to snow in the evening.

The heaviest snow will stay north of the metro, with 3–6+ inches possible for some. The Twin Cities metro could see an inch or two of snow, while parts of southern Minnesota will likely stay closer to under an inch.

What's next:

The snow wraps up Wednesday morning, followed by gusty winds and blowing snow north of the Interstate 94 corridor. Temperatures tumble into the low 30s on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving is quiet but cold with sunshine and highs in the 20s. Temperatures will hold steady in the 20s heading into the holiday weekend.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

