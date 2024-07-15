Expand / Collapse search

MN weather: Damage reported after severe thunderstorm warning, tornado warning Monday morning

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 15, 2024 7:52am CDT
Hail in Prinsburg, Minnesota, on July 15, 2024.  (Supplied)

PRINSBURG, Minn. (FOX 9) - Damage was reported in Prinsburg, Minnesota, after a storm pushed through the area Monday morning. 

Strong winds and hail were reported during the 7 a.m. hour in Kandiyohi County. Downed tree branches and a broken window were reported in Prinsburg, according to FOX 9 viewers. 

In nearby Renville County, Mike Hennen director of Renville County Emergency Management told FOX 9, there were a few instances of trees down but "nothing significant" to report after the morning storms. 

A severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado warning were issued in the area Monday morning. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Here's the forecast for Monday:

It's a warm and muggy start to the week, with dew points in the 70s and highs in the 80s. Storms are possible on Monday and will likely arrive in the metro by mid-morning. Isolated storms may redevelop in the afternoon, but widespread rain will occur in the morning.

Storms are possible Monday morning ahead of a warm and muggy day, but comfortable conditions will return later this week. 

We could see some storm potential Monday morning as a system starts pushing east across the state. Heavy downpours and severe weather are possible but will likely be isolated. 

The storms are expected to arrive in and around the Twin Cities metro by mid-morning. Isolated storms may redevelop in the afternoon, but widespread rain is expected for the morning. The storm chances dwindle around sunset.

It’s an overall warm Monday with widespread temperatures in the 80s and a daytime high of 82 in the metro. However, dew points remain in the 70s, making it feel muggy.

Overnight, the weather remains quiet, with a stray passing cloud and temperatures in the 60s. A stray drip is possible Tuesday morning, especially in southwestern Minnesota, but it will be few and far between. 

A cold front will eventually sweep through, bringing more comfortable conditions. Tuesday is still warm and slightly less muggy, but Wednesday looks nice, with highs in the mid-70s. 

Here's a look at your seven-day forecast: 

(FOX 9)