MN weather: What to expect with Monday's storms

The Brief A cold front will push through the state late Monday, which could fire up isolated to widely scattered storms during the late day and evening hours in western Minnesota. These storms carry a level 1 and level 2 risk of severe weather, with the greater risk across mostly southwestern region. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threat with these storms.



Chance of severe storms

What to expect:

The westerly and southwest gusty winds will push temperatures up close to 90 degrees into the afternoon. A cold front will push through the state late on Monday, likely firing up isolated to widely scattered storms during the late day and evening hours in western Minnesota.

Storms will likely be strongest not long after they develop, with a general weakening trend into sunset and points afterward. The Twin Cities metro will largely miss this severe weather threat. However, if storms reach the Twin Cities before sunset, then there is a very small chance for stronger storms in the greater Twin Cities metro area.

These storms are running a level 1 and level 2 risk of severe weather, with the greater risk across mostly southwestern Minnesota. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats with these storms. Isolated rumbles will linger tonight as cooler temperatures arrive, with overnight lows primarily in the 50s.

Severe weather outlook map for June 2, 2025. (FOX 9)

What's next:

Then a much cooler and fairly cloudy day likely Tuesday as another round of rain will be possible from the Twin Cities southeastward during the morning and midday hours before pushing east out of our area late in the day.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: