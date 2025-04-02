MN weather: Slick roads for some Wednesday morning

The Brief April begins with a wintry mix and the potential for measurable snow in northern and western Minnesota. Overnight snow has made for some slippery road conditions, with more snow expected for parts of the state on Wednesday. MnDOT's traffic map shows roads throughout western and northern Minnesota are covered in snow, ice or light slush on Wednesday morning.



Western and northern Minnesota could see slick road conditions on Wednesday as overnight snow will continue for much of the day.

Slick roads after overnight snow, wintry mix

Areas in northern and west central Minnesota have picked up some measurable snow and slush from an overnight system, with additional accumulation expected on Wednesday. The Twin Cities metro saw a wintry mix and some snow overnight, though the region will see just rain on Wednesday.

A winter storm warning is in place for northern regions, which could see an additional 4-8+ inches of snow. Meanwhile, a winter weather advisory is in place for parts of central and northwestern Minnesota where an additional 1–4 inches is possible.

As of 6:45 a.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website lists most major roadways in the Twin Cities as "normal" or having "damp pavement with slick spots." Areas in northern and western Minnesota have roadways with ice or light slush on the roadway.

You can check the latest road conditions and reported road incidents on MnDOT's 511 website here.